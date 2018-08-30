The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a three vehicle accident at the intersection of Fuert Hill Road and US 23, at the Clay overpass.

At least one person has been reported dead in this crash that involved tow cars and a tractor trailer.

All lanes of US 23 were shut down for some time, but now it is reported that the southbound lanes are reopened to traffic..

The Daily Times will update the report as the OSHP delivers additional information.

Please avoid this area this evening if at all possible.