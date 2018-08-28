Woman dies in Sunday accident

Franklin Furnace–An Ironton Woman has lost her life due to an automobile, motorcycle accident Sunday.

The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported they received a call at 2:45 p.m. Sunday of a two vehicle injury crash on Disterdick Lane near Franklin Furnace.

Kacey M. Crisp, 23, of Ironton was traveling north on Disterdick Lane in a 2011 Ford Fusion. Travis J . Stormes, 33, of Ironton, was traveling south on Disterdick Lane on a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle.

Crisp allegedly was driving left of center in a curve, according to the report. Stormes took evasive action but struck the side of Crisp’s car.

As a result of the crash, Stormes received serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, WV.

His passenger, Samantha L. Stormes, 24, of Ironton received serious life-threatening injuries and was flown to St. Mary’s Hospital.

Crisp was not injured in the crash.

The Cabell County Medical Examiner advised the Portsmouth Post Sunday that Samantha Stormes had died as a result of her injuries.

Neither of the Stormes were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

At the time of this writing on Tuesday, the crash remains under investigation.