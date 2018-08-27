Council names top three candidates for Manager position

After returning from a brief executive session, Portsmouth City Council returned with the names of the top three candidates for the open City Manager Position.

Of those names, two are local and one is from out of state. The individuals named by Council were Sam Sutherland, current Acting City Manager, Nathan Burd of Michigan, and Rob Ware, Portsmouth Police Chief. Johnson later said in his official report that interviews for the position would be conducted on September 10, beginning at 1 p.m in council chambers. Those interviews, however, will be held in executive session.

Council kicked off the meeting Monday evening with a proclamation declaring September 2018 True Lure “No Kill” Deer Hunt Month.

The Deer Hunt provides veterans and the disabled the opportunity to take part in a simulated deer hunt, using tranquilizers, in which the animal receives its annual antler trim and vaccinations after being hunted. The proclamation was read by acting City Mayor Kevin E. Johnson, and presented to Todd Dunn of Dunn’s True Lure. A second proclamation was set to be made honoring The Wheelersburg Pirates Little League Softball Team on their success in winning the title of Little League Softball World Series Champions, however no one from the organization was present to receive the proclamation so it was decided by council that it would be held until a later date.

In the regular legislative portion of the night’s meeting, ordinances authorizing a second reading for the appropriation of $65,000.00 for the New Water Treatment Plant and $36,000.00 for the Public Service Department-Garage Division were granted a second reading. Two additional ordinances authorizing the appropriation of $64,000.00 to the Emergency Demolitions Line and $175,000.00 for the Mound Park lighting, security, and pathway projects received a first reading.

In the portion of the meeting reserved for statements on items not on the meetings agenda, several individuals voiced their opinion and ideas for the establishment of a skate park at the location of the current Madison Street Playground.

