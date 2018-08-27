Juvenile facing additional charges

A 17 year-old juvenile charged in connection with a Wheelersburg Robbery is facing additional felony charges.

The 17 year old male was charged in Scioto County Juvenile Court for the robbery of 65 year-old veteran Jerry Angel of Wheelersburg on July 28, along with another juvenile suspect.

The juvenile was able to escape custody, according to Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman. The pursuit ended in a high speed chase in Eastern Ky, where he was arrested by Kentucky State Police.

According to reports, the juvenile was seen at a shopping center in Ashland, Ky., by an Ashland Police officer. When the officer approached, the juvenile sped off in a Dodge pickup truck and went south on US 23. Police chased the suspect for 91 miles until he eventually ran out of gas near the Kentucky State Police Headquarters near Pikeville, Ky. According to the reports, the juvenile reached well above 100 miles per hour at times.

Tieman said the Ohio charges will need to wait until Kentucky courts are finished and he is sent back for the charges here. Tieman said the boy, who turns 18 in February 2019, will definitely face charges for the robbery as well as Escape from custody. He indicated there could be other charges filed at a later time, but could not say what those charges will be at this time. “I can’t talk about an open investigation,” Tieman said.

Tieman also told the Daily Times Monday his office is looking at trying the boy as an adult, instead of as a juvenile in the case.

The juvenile, as well as another juvenile, allegedly approached Angel while he was working in his mother’s yard at 1015 Pinehurst Ave., in Wheelersburg. The two boys asked if he had some work for them. When he said no, they left and a short time later came back, pushing Angel to the ground, committing the robbery. They were charged with assault and robbery and were being held in the Ross County Detention Center. One of the suspects allegedly took Angel’s wallet and the two fled on foot.

In a July 31, Daily Times story, deputies said they located the two juveniles at an address on Turkey Foot Road. One was apprehended immediately while the other fled. Deputies eventually arrested the second suspect after searching several locations.

The 17 year old apparently escaped when deputies took him for a doctor appointment.