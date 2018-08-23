Commissioners set 2018 Trick or Treat date

Although it isn’t quite that time yet, the Scioto County Commissioners have officially set the date for this year’s Trick or Treat.

Commissioners have designated October 30 from 5 pm -7 pm as Trick or Treat Night for Scioto County. This year Halloween lands on a Wednesday, so Trick or Treat will take place on the Tuesday prior. According to commissioners, setting the date for the Trick or Treat night early will allow churches and other organizations to plan accordingly for their Trick or Trunk and other community events.

Tuesday’s Commissioner meeting wasn’t all Tricks and Treats however, and several additional items of business were addressed. The minutes of August 21, were approved, as well as a transfer of funds and the payment of then and now certificates, moral obligations, and various funds docket. Requests for fund transfers, requests to attend meetings, and requests for appropriation of funds were also approved by Commissioners Cathy Coleman and Mike Crabtree. Commissioner Bryan Davis was absent.

Correspondence from the Ohio Development Services Agency regarding the fiscal year 2017 Community Housing and Preservation (CHIP) Program milestone requirements were accepted by commissioners in addition to Ohio Development Services Agency correspondence regarding the 2016 Residential Public Infrastructure Grant Program monitoring report, and correspondence regarding the Ohio Development Services Agency Fiscal year 2013 direct allocation program grant close out. Michelle Throckmorton of Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation clarified that the correspondence from ODSA regarding milestones, was referring to milestones that were not met due to funds not being released until February, leading to late project start dates. Throckmorton said there were no repercussions for not meeting the milestones, but later on if milestones are not met the funding for the program could be impacted.

Correspondence from Scioto County Engineer Darren LeBrun regarding Issue 1 applications for round 33 was also accepted by commissioners. According to Crabtree, it is an Ohio Public Works Grant application for Townships for road and bridge repair work.

