Cold War Patriots plan open house for atomic energy workers

Advertising themselves as a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for worker benefits, Cold War Patriots will host free town hall meetings for nuclear weapons workers Aug. 22-23 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

With a new format this year, CWP claims to be making it easier for workers to get the specific information they need about the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA).

The group was in Piketon on Tuesday. They will be at the Christopher Conference Center inside the Quality Inn, 20 N. Plaza Blvd., Chillicothe today.

Tomorrow’s session is at the Scioto County Welcome Center, 342 Second St., Portsmouth.

The morning sessions, starting at 10 a.m., will be customized for people who have already applied for EEOICPA benefits and have either been awarded a U.S. Department of Labor white medical benefits card or have a pending claim. At the morning session, participants will learn:

― How to file for medical expense reimbursement

― How impairment evaluations can get them more monetary compensation

― Why they should add conditions to a claim

― Why in-home care might be right for them

― Learn what to do if they are approved/pending for some claims but denied for others

The 2 p.m. afternoon sessions are for workers who haven’t yet applied for their benefits or those who have applied but whose claims have been denied. The afternoon session participants will learn:

― If they qualify for up to $400,000 in monetary compensation and free healthcare

― How to apply for benefits

― What benefits are included

― How to reopen denied claims

“Our goal at CWP is to ensure the workers who helped keep America free by building the nation’s nuclear arsenal and are now suffering illness because of their sacrifice and service are connected with the monetary compensation and health benefits they have earned,” says Tim Lerew, CWP Chairperson.

“By segmenting our presentations in this way, we can better help the workers with their individual situations, which can be overwhelming to navigate on their own,” Lerew continued.

Lerew said anyone who worked at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant/A-Plant or any other nuclear weapons facility is invited to attend a presentation. Resources will be on hand to help workers understand the financial and medical benefits available to them – including home healthcare – and to guide them through the process of proving the connection between their workplace exposure and their illness.