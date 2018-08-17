Scioto Gives Kickoff

The Scioto Foundation has begun its Kickoff for 2018, setting a goal to break last year’s totals.

With two new participating nonprofits, a total of 35 organizations and a $40,000 match, the Scioto Foundation’s 2018 Scioto Gives campaign challenges the Portsmouth area to top the highest money previously raised in the matching gift program’s first five years.

“More money for the one-day on-line match and the number of nonprofits competing for it can provide an extra incentive for successful fundraising during this year’s Scioto Gives scheduled on October 18,” said Scioto Foundation Executive Director Kim Cutlip.

Compass Community Health and Portsmouth Murals, Inc. will join the Scioto Foundation’s fall campaign to raise funds for their new endowments during the sixth year of the Scioto Gives matching gift program. In 2018, 35 organizations will seek donations in the one-day appeal on October 18 from 8 am to 8 pm.

The Scioto Foundation has raised the 2018 matching fund amount to $40,000. Contributions will be received on the Scioto Foundation website, www.sciotogives.org, by a simple procedure. Using the pull-down menu on the website, donors can select their charity and the amount they wish to give, list credit card information and press “donate.” Each participating nonprofit is profiled with its mission and community activities on the Scioto Gives website for viewing by interested potential donors.

Donors also may drop off checks at the Foundation office at 303 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth or transfer stocks during the designated twelve-hour period on October 18.

The matching amount each nonprofit will receive will be determined after all contributions are received. Award amounts will be announced during a reception at Oscar’s Restaurant from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on November 1. All donors and nonprofit representatives are encouraged to attend; they will join the recipients of grants awarded for the second year of the Scioto Foundation’s Scioto 365 community development initiative in a festive celebration.

In its first five years, Scioto Gives has raised a grand total of $480,447 for participating local nonprofit organizations and the Scioto Foundation has offered a match of $145,000. The average match ratio for that period has been .45/$1 and the number of participants has grown from 16 to 35 through 2017 with 16 new nonprofit endowment funds established at the Scioto Foundation. Five new nonprofits that joined Scioto Gives in 2017 together earned $15,945 and a total of $20,887 combined with SF matching funds.

“The Scioto Foundation is pleased to repeat Scioto Gives in 2018. With 35 participating organizations this year, we hope to see a record number of donors and funds raised. Good luck to all the participating nonprofits!” said Kim Cutlip, SF Executive Director.

Last year’s campaign brought in contributions totaling a record $95,993 which, combined with the Scioto Foundation’s $30,000 match, raised $125,993 for local nonprofits’ invested endowment funds.

The other 33 nonprofits repeating their participation in the Foundation’s 2018 Scioto Gives program include Scenic Scioto Heritage Trails, Catholic Social Services, Time Out for Me, Compass Point Housing, the Southern Ohio Museum, Sierra’s Haven, Community Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Simon Kenton Council Boy Scouts of America, Friends of the Scioto County Homeless Shelter (Operation Safety Net),

the 1810 House, the Southern Ohio Performing Arts Association, The Counseling Center, Southern Ohio Medical Center, South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, Friends of Scioto Developmental Disabilities, Main Street Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Beautification Society, Shawnee Mental Health, Connex, Inc., the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund, Scioto County Habitat for Humanity, the UCAN program, the Ohio Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, Portsmouth Little Theatre, Portsmouth Wind Symphony, Potter’s House Ministries, the Animal Welfare League, Goodwill Industries, United Scioto Senior Activities, Inc., Hill View Retirement Center’s Educational Fund, Friends of the CAY Endowment Fund and United Way.

Created in 2013, SCIOTO GIVES is designed to establish new partnerships between local NPOs and the Scioto Foundation as it assists the nonprofits with their annual membership drives and helps smaller grass roots NPOs accept on-line gifts. The program also demonstrates that one-line giving is easy and encourages donor gifting because of matching dollars.

To participate in the SCIOTO GIVES program, all organizations must be 501(c) 3 nonprofits and have an organizational endowment with the Scioto Foundation. All participating organizations must actively promote and encourage their donor base to take part in SCIOTO GIVES and must attend the reception following the one-day campaign to celebrate the success of SCIOTO GIVES.

Creating an endowment with SF can bring nonprofit organizations numerous benefits, according to Cutlip.

“Endowment funds provide for safe and stable investments of funds and offer a method of steadily growing an organization’s funds,” said Cutlip. “An endowment fund is also an acknowledgment of an organization’s value to the community, and it encourages an increase

of donor support through opportunities for memorials and special gifts. It also establishes a solid financial base for the future.”

Further information about the SCIOTO GIVES program may be obtained by contacting Cutlip or Scioto Foundation Donor Services Program Manager Patty Tennant at (740) 354-4612.

SCIOTO GIVES is patterned after two highly successful similar programs, Erie Gives, created by the Erie, Pennsylvania Community Foundation and Match Day, established by the Columbus Foundation.

Representatives of Friends for Developmental Disabilities and the Community Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, during the 2017 Scioto Gives campaign https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_sgive2.jpg Representatives of Friends for Developmental Disabilities and the Community Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, during the 2017 Scioto Gives campaign Toni Dengel, Program Officer Scioto Foundation Representative of Friends for Developmental Disabilities, during the 2017 Scioto Gives campaign https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_sgives1.jpg Representative of Friends for Developmental Disabilities, during the 2017 Scioto Gives campaign Toni Dengel, Program Officer Scioto Foundation