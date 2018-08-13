Local man murdered in Fayette County

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) detectives are still seeking to identify a suspect and motive as they continue their investigation into the reported homicide that occurred early Saturday morning at the Jamison Road mobile home park.

An alleged shooting reported at 2:35 a.m. claimed the life of Raymond E. Baker, 35, of Scioto County, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Details were sparse Monday due to the sheriff’s office being in the middle of its investigation.

On Saturday, the FCSO received a 911 call requesting response to 94 Jamison Road, Lot 2, regarding a man with a gunshot wound. Sheriff’s deputies and Washington C.H. Police Department officers responded and located the injured male outside the residence.

It was determined that the man, identified as Baker, had sustained a gunshot wound, according to Stanforth. Baker was transported by Fayette County EMS to Fayette County Memorial Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Dennis Mesker. Baker’s last known address was listed in Portsmouth.

A person who lives at the Washington Mobile Home Park on Jamison Road near U.S. 22 Northwest contacted the Record-Herald, requesting anonymity due to safety concerns.

“It was definitely all about drugs,” the person said. “I can’t say for sure who shot him, but it’s always about drugs over here. You knew it was only a matter of time before something like this happened.”

The 911 call reporting the incident described the chaotic scene at the trailer park.

“We need the sheriff out here on Jamison Road. He’s got a gun and he’s shooting at us,” said the woman who made the 911 call. “The guy that lives here got shot in the hand. He came out here to rob us.”

When the FCSO dispatcher asked the woman the identity of the shooter, the tape sounds as if she said “Boss.” She added that “they beat him” with a baseball bat to keep him from shooting at them.

“Any additional information will be released as it becomes available during the course of the investigation,” said Stanforth.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-335-6170 and speak with a detective.

The FCSO is being assisted by agents from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation & Identification.

