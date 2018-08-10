Fire claims life of man and his son

A Wheelersburg man and his small child died in a house fire early Firday morning.

According to Ohio State Fire Marshal Chief Joshua Hobbs, Porter Township Fire Department received a call at 1:21 am for a house fire on North Street in Wheelersburg. He said when the units arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames, saying it was apparent the mobile home had been burning for some time.

Hobbs said at the time he could not release the names of the victims, but did confirm two fatalities.

Porter Township Fire Department, as well as the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department is helping in the investigation as to what the cause of the fire was.

A Wheelersburg fire claimed the life of a man and his toddler son early Friday morning.