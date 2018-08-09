Wiehle wins grand champion

The Annual Swine Show, a long time tradition at the Scioto County Fair, took place on Wednesday morning and began at 9 a.m. Split into three age divisions, Junior, Intermediate, and senior, the show consisted of 24 classes each containing 5-7 exhibitors. In the junior age division, where ages 8-11 competed with their market hogs, there were 9 classes. In the intermediate division, composed of exhibitors ages 12-14, there were 6 classes. In the senior division, consisting of exhibitors ages 15-18, there were 8 classes.

Ribbons were given for the best animals in each class, and a trophy was presented to the best hog in each age division, with the division reserve also selected.

Asher Conley, 10, of Club Animals-R-Us took home the title of Junior Division Champion with his 279 lb hog.

Emilee Ramey, 13, of Club Green Clovers took home the Divison Championship for the Intermediate division with her 269 lb. hog.

For the Senior division, Josh Wiehle, 16, of Club Go Getters 2 was named Division Champion with his 276 lb hog. After the champions from each division were again evaluated by judges, the hog belonging to Wiehle was named grand champion. The reserve champion title went to the 266 lb. hog of exhibitor Andrew Shope, 17, of Club Rushtown Livestock which originally placed second in the Senior Division.

The Grand Best for Scioto County was the 281 lb. hog of Dante Wheeler, 15, of Club Pig Pals.

Emilee Ramey, Intermediate Division Champion, said that it was nice to see her hard work pay off. “For me and my family, our 4-H projects take up a lot of our summer and it’s our main project. Everyday we’re out in the barn taking care of the animals and it’s great to be recognized for all the work we’ve put towards this,” said Ramey. Ramey says she’s participated in 4-H for 8 years, and like most 4-H participants, she looks forward to showing her animals each year.

Andrew Shope,17, and reserve champion hog
Josh Wiehle, 16, and the grand champion hog