Heroes will be recognized at breakfast

Portsmouth-Local heroes will take center stage next Thursday at SOMC Life Center.

The Ohio River Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross will recognize those who went above and beyond to help others in need with a breakfast and ceremony Aug. 16 from 7:30 am until 9:15 am.

Heroes will come from Scioto and surrounding counties, including Lydia Fields, who at only seven years of age, pulled a toddler from a swimming pool saving his life. Also being recognized is Brenda Shipley, grandmother of the two year old toddler, who performed CPR. They are the recipients of the Lawrence County CPR Hero Award.

Terry Borgman, represents Adams/Brown County as the Disaster Action Team Leader. During the past year, Borgman assisted 14 families who were affected by a disaster.

Cindy Phillips will be this year’s CPR/AED/First Aid Hero. She is a cardiac rehab nurse at SOMC. Phillips was shopping at Belk Department Store in Ashland, Ky., when she noticed a lady in need of medical attention. Using the store defibrillator along with 25 minutes of CPR, Phillips is responsible for saving the life of Karen Griffith.

The Sound The Alarm Volunteers, which are 24 people who installed 130 free smoke alarms for residents in Portsmouth and New Boston, are the recipients of the Fire/Preparedness Hero award.

Bellisio Foods will represent Jackson County as the Jackson County Hero. The food manufacturer supports many local organizations such as the Jackson Apple Festival, American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Trunk or Treat and others. They raised over $40,000 for Relay for Life alone.

The Neighbor to Neighbor Hero will go to three Portsmouth men. Richie Fraley, Eric Mucha, and J.D. Jones who came to the rescue to remove and tree and secure a neighbor’s home after a tree fell on the roof. The neighbors, Jade Johnson and Nathaniel Hadsell had just moved into their new home when the tree fell.

The Senior Hero award will go to Yvonne Bowman who is very active in the Portsmouth senior community. She dedicates herself on a day to day basis to improve the lives of and community for all Scioto County.

Cathy Bennet Jennings will be the recipient of the Volunteer Hero Award. Cathy worked behind the scenes with her late father Gene and has now stepped to the plate to continue the legacy of the Hall Of Famer Gene Bennett and his wife Loretta.

Michael Fraulini is the Workplace Hero recipient. He is director of Ascend Counseling and Recovery Services in Portsmouth. His staff recommended him for the award for going “above and beyond” to help others turn their lives back around after opiod and other substance abuse.

The 14th Street Community Center will receive the Youth Hero Award. They are a non-profit organization that continues to positively impact the community by developing new academic programs and offering a safe and drug-free environment for all youth in Scioto County.

An award that will not be released until the morning of the ceremony is the Marcia Sanderlin Hero Award.

Tickets are on sale now for the breakfast and can be purchased for $10 per person or $25 for patron at the Red Cross office, or call 740-354-3293.