City and county demolishing dilapidated homes

A collaborative effort between many county and city offices resulted in yet another blighted home to be demolished early Thursday morning.

At 8:30 a.m. Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis , City Manager Sam Sutherland, Andy Gedeon from the Portsmouth City Health Department, and Michelle Throckmorton with the Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation met at 502 Broadway Ave. to witness the building being demolished.

According to those present during the demolition, before the property was obtained by the Land Bank it was known for drug activity. “This has been a major problem for the city, we get all kinds of complaints of illegal activity. The police department, fire department, and health department has all been involved many times responding to complaints. We acquired this home through the Land Reutilization program, and luckily the county came up with the County Land Bank which has been a great help to this city,” said Gedeon. Gedeon stated that to date, 55 houses have been torn down in Portsmouth, saving the city nearly $800,000.00. “This has been a major eyesore to the community and this is just another step in the right direction.”

“I feel this is an awesome move, we need to get the town cleaned up. We hate to see some of these old houses torn down, but when they’re blighted like this it’s time for a change,” said City Manager Sam Sutherland.

Bryan Davis emphasized the hard work that Gedeon and Throckmorton have put in working together with the Land banks of both the city and county to identify blighted homes in the community and making the removal possible. Davis also stated that the county has overseen the demolition of 13 homes through the Land Bank, saving upwards of $200,000.00. “We’re seeing progress being made. It’s not easy, its hard work being done,” said Davis. “There is progress being made in this community. We’re cleaning up things. That’s a big part of what we’re doing to attract business down here in the East End. We’re seeing progress being made, it all ties together safety, health, and economic development and the city and county are working together to make these things happen.”

(left to right) Michelle Throckmorton with the Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation, Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis, Andy Gedeon from the Portsmouth City Health Department, and City Manager Sam Sutherland. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_DEMO2_ne20188913442219.jpg (left to right) Michelle Throckmorton with the Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation, Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis, Andy Gedeon from the Portsmouth City Health Department, and City Manager Sam Sutherland. Ivy Potter| PDT The two story home was demolished early Thursday morning. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_DEMO1_ne20188913446924.jpg The two story home was demolished early Thursday morning. Ivy Potter| PDT Joint effort from city and county led to the demolition of this home at 502 Broadway. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_DEMO_ne20188913450200.jpg Joint effort from city and county led to the demolition of this home at 502 Broadway. Ivy Potter| PDT

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

