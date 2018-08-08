Suspect in New Boston robbery captured in Virginia

An apparent traffic stop in Virginia has led to the arrest of a Kentucky man wanted in connection with Sunday’s robbery at the Walmart in New Boston.

In a press release, New Boston Police Chief Steve Goins said Virginia State Police stopped and arrested Duane R. Irvin, 37, in Bland County, Va., about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Local police believe Irvin is the man who left the New Boston Walmart on Sunday with $2,077 in merchandise after threatening to shoot a cashier and anyone else who got in his way.

According to Goins, Irvin will be held in Virginia awaiting what the police chief called a Rule 4 hearing.

During the hearing, according to a Google search, the suspect will be asked if he wants to waive or fight extradition from Virginia. If Irvin waives his extradition back to Ohio, NBPD will travel to Virginia and transport Irvin back to Scioto County for a pending hearing in Portsmouth Municipal Court for the robbery charges, Goins said.

Should Irvin decide to fight extradition, according to one website, local officials will need to ask Virginia’s governor to okay the suspect’s return to Ohio.

According to New Boston Police the incident at Walmart happened as follows:

Irvin went to a checkout line and had the cashier ring up a large amount of merchandise he had in a shopping cart. Once the cashier had rang up the items, he handed the cashier a written note saying he had a gun and would shoot the cashier. Police say the note demanded all the 50 and 100 bills in the cash register. The suspect allegedly threatened to shoot the cashier and anyone who attempted to stop him. Officials have not said whether the suspect actually produced a weapon during the incident.

The cashier did not give any money to the suspect, who police say then ran out of the store pushing the shopping cart with various items valued at just over $2,000.

Police said Irvin’s last known address was in Garrison, Ky. The vehicle in which he is said to have fled the scene in New Boston carried Kentucky license plates.

Although they had security camera pictures of Irvin, police offered no details as to how they were able to identify him as a suspect in the robbery.

Following the incident, New Boston Police said they believed Irvin had fled Ohio and gone back to Kentucky where he apparently was living. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call local law enforcement or the New Boston Police Department.

Police further suggested members of the public not approach or make contact with Irvin, describing him as armed and dangerous and stating he appeared to be in a desperate state of mind.

Portsmouth Municipal Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Irvin and his name was entered into the National Crime Investigative Center of the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a wanted fugitive. According to Goins, Virginia officials found Irvin’s name in the FBI database when they stopped him.

Security camera photo of the suspect in Sunday’s robbery at the Walmart in New Boston. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_Capture-2-A-1.jpg Security camera photo of the suspect in Sunday’s robbery at the Walmart in New Boston.