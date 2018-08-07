4H Groups show their stuff

Just in the nick of time, some 4H members were placing finishing touches on fair booths for judging Monday. Promptly at noon, they were sent out of the building, to give the judges time to judge each booth.

There were many different kinds of booths within the four walls of the 4H building. There were some that went all out like the one in the photo from the Indian Clover Tribe featuring 25 years of imagination using the Charley and the Chocolate Factory theme and some others who went more with the simple, yet unique themes.

One of the booths had the sewing theme and several items of clothing that their 4Hers had made to be judged. Another had a big barn decoration with animals sticking their heads out of the barn doors.

The Green Clovers had a tye-dye design with “Peace, Love, and 4H” as it’s title. The Scioto Outlaws had it’s members photos placed on wanted posters. And another, was “4H Around the World” and sported a large globe and boat in the booth design.

Hayleigh Elliott, Dakotah Kimmey, and Courtney Hamiliton chose “Dreams of Tomorrow…Shooting for the Stars with 4H” and were one of those groups scampering around at the last minute to put the last few things on their booth.

They had a 3D spaceship with an alien looking out the window and different shooting rockets set up and ready to fly. They said the walls were allowed to be set up on Saturday and the actual decorating began on Sunday and had to be completed by noon Monday.

“We were putting the rockets on the front of it and the gate thing for the booth,” said Elliott.

Elliot said the kids do most of the decorating themselves and the adults help them organize. She is a junior at South Webster and has been in 4H since kindergarten and has taken market hogs for eight years.

Kimmey, a freshman at South Webster, says that she loves hanging around and helping with the booth.

Hamilton, a sophomore at Valley, has been in 4H for four years and taken market hogs for two of those years. They said that last year they got 11th place and they hope to do better this year.

The Around the World 4H Booth https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_4h-AROUNDTHEWORLD.jpg The Around the World 4H Booth Kimberly Jenkins The Indian Clover 4H booth displaying the Charley and the Chocolate Factory theme https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_Indian-Clover-Tribe.jpg The Indian Clover 4H booth displaying the Charley and the Chocolate Factory theme Kimberly Jenkins (left to right) Dakotah Kimmey, Haleigh Elliott, and Courtney Hamilton finishing their 4H booth https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/08/web1_girls-booth.jpg (left to right) Dakotah Kimmey, Haleigh Elliott, and Courtney Hamilton finishing their 4H booth Kimberly Jenkins

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3103 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3103 ext. 1928