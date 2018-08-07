Flinders named 2018 Fair Queen

The 2018 Scioto County Fair Queen ceremony was packed with onlookers waiting to see who would be crowned the Queen, and who would be announced as her court for the upcoming year.

The event began with 2017 queen Abby Fuhrmann addressing the crowd as she resigned as the current queen and wished good luck to the 2018 queen. In her address, she stated that the girls in this year’s court would grow a bond among each other that would allow them to become friends for a lifetime.

The judging for the contest had taken place before the ceremony as the judges weighed factors such as ability to answer questions and what projects they had worked on as a part of their respective 4H clubs.

Once the ceremony began, all five candidates for queen were announced along with their escorts for the evening. The candidates were Katelyn Rigsby of Minford, Alyssa Dingus of Harrison Township, Emma Lauder of Minford, Paige Howard of Madison Township, and McKinley Flinders of McDermott.

The court was announced then Flinders as the 2018 Scioto County Fair Queen. She was escorted Jeremy Fuhrmann, brother of 2017 Queen Abby Fuhrmann.

“To be crowned the Queen, it’s an amazing opportunity” said Flinders, “I’ve looked forward to this since I was little. There are only a few number of awards you can win at the county level and each year it feels like I’m accomplishing more and more.”

“I love them,” Flinders said of her court. “Four out of the five were actually from my club, so we’ve grown up together and done a bunch of different club activities together. Honestly, they’re my best friends already and I’m really blessed to have that.”

After the ceremony, Flinders had a message for any little girl wishing to be where she was one day, “I want to tell them to do their best and to always just be themselves because that’s the best they can be. Whether they raise animals, or just do projects, they can accomplish anything as long as they reach for the stars and don’t let anyone tell them they can’t accomplish what they want to.”

The 2018 Scioto County Fair Queen and her court. The 2018 Scioto County Fair Queen McKinley Flinders and her escort, Jeremy Fuhrmann.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT

