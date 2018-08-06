Miller has grand champion chicken

The feathers were flying as the chickens were being fluffed for the first show at the 2018 Scioto County Fair.

The Poultry Show started with the chickens all lined up in their cages ready, to show off their best side. The 4H kids were all dressed in white show shirts, ready to show their hard work and what a good job they did with their chickens, to the judge. They were placed to show in so many in a group at a time, then as they were continually judged, they would be called back up as the judge chose the top rate chickens of this year’s fair.

Billy Miller, a 10 year old 5th grader at Waverly, who lives in Scioto County had his chicken chosen as the Reserve Champion Market Chicken. This is Miller’s second year showing chickens and he said he was very excited to win Reserve Champion. He said he likes working with the chickens and that they used to have chickens at one time, besides him having the fair chickens. He said that now that the judging is over, all he’ll have to do, besides take care of his chickens all week, is wait for the auction on Saturday. He did say that when the judges were looking his chickens over, it made him nervous, but as for the auction, he will not be. His mom said that he has had chickens since he was five years old and he has had a variety of breeds.

Reagan Lester will be an 8th grader at Minford this coming school year and he won the Grand Champion Market Chicken. He said he has been raising chickens for three years. He said he really likes raising chickens, and he said that he won 5th place last year, and, that he was excited to win the Grand Champion this year. He said his dad and step-dad both were great to help him in any way they could, while he raised the chickens. He talked about the auction on Saturday also and when asked if he thought he would get a better price out of them since they were the Grand Champion, he felt that might happen.

As the morning continued into afternoon, you could tell that the heat and the long morning of waiting and then showing, both the chickens and the 4Hers, were beginning to get tired and all seemed relieved when all the judging was over, winners were chosen, and the Poultry show was in the books as they say.

