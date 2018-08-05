Man killed in shootingSuspect in custody

A Portsmouth man has died from wounds he sustained from a single gunshot Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth City Police responded to a call at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday to 1923 Thomas Ave., Apt. D (Wayne Hills Apartments) in regards to an alleged shooting.

At the time, shooting suspect, Nathan Stiltner, 36, had fled the scene and a hunt ensued for him. At 12:30 Sunday, police issued a release saying Stiltner had been taken into custody.

Douglas Thackston, 37, died from a single gunshot to the upper abdomen, according to the report.

Police are still investigating, and have no motive for the incident at this time.

If anyone has additional information on the shooting, they are encouraged to contact the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101.