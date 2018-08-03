Portsmouth man dies Friday in car accident

Friendship–A Portsmouth man was killed Friday afternoon from injuries sustained in a two car accident.

At 6:45pm, the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a two vehicle injury crash on SR 125 in Friendship about one mile west of US 52.

Rocky J. Messer, 41, of Portsmouth was traveling east on SR 125 in a 2004 Lincoln LS. William J. Murphy, 20, of Otway was traveling west on SR 125 in a 2009 Nissan Altima. The vehicles struck head-on, but it is unclear who was at fault at this time, according to a report by the OSHP.

As a result of the crash, Murphy received serious non-life threatening injuries and was flown to Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV.

Messer received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Scioto County Coroner Dr. Darren Adams.

Messer was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation at this time by the OSHP.