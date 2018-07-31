Commissioners in negotiation to purchase Lucasville WWTP

The Scioto County Commissioners announced they were in the process of purchasing the Lucasville Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) from the State of Ohio.

The announcement came Tuesday morning in the commissioner’s regular meeting.

The purchase is just one part of ongoing preparations to take advantage of the new State Route 823 (Veterans Memorial Highway/By-Pass) and expand economic development in the Lucasville area. Commissioners approached the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections (ODRC) to purchase the WWTP, which has been operated by ODRC since the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) was constructed. The plant was originally constructed in 1969 in an effort to bring SOCF to the county.

Conversations between Commissioner Bryan Davis, Scioto County Sanitary Engineer JP Picklesimer, and ODRC first began in January 2017. It was soon determined that legislative change was needed to move along with the process.

Scioto County Commissioners, the office of State Representative Dr. Terry Johnson, and State Senator Joe Uecker came together to begin the legislative process. After hard work from multiple different entities and offices, a provision was included in Senate Bill 66 that authorizes the conveyance of the state-owned Lucasville WWTP and was passed by the House 84-2 and won final unanimous approval in the Senate on its way to Gov. John Kasich. The Bill was signed by the Gov. Kasich on July 30, 2018 with a 90 day period (beginning 8/30) before the sale can occur for the amount of $1.00.

According to Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis, the purchase will include the plant, 6 acres, easements, and lines. During the course of the 90 day period, the status of the 3 current employees of the WWTP will be discussed and they may be brought on as County Employees.

