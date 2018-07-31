Local man earns over four years in prison for robbery of Portsmouth Wendy’s

A Portsmouth man, Douglas ‘DJ’ Brunner, 32, received just over a total of four-and-one half years behind bars after being convicted Tuesday by a petit jury, on two charges, most notably, a single-count indictment of robbery, according to still newly appointed Scioto County Prosecutor Shane A. Tieman.

The robbery charge was a third-degree felony.

The case stemmed from an incident that took place Dec. 30, 2017, at a Wendy’s restaurant on Scioto Trail in Portsmouth. Around 9 p.m. two individuals entered the restaurant and one individual went into the employee area, threatened the cashier and took the money from the register.

Portsmouth police quickly responded, and the suspects were apprehended within a few hours.

Brunner was afforded his right to a jury trial that commenced Monday. The jury received the case for deliberation mid-morning Tuesday.

The co-defendant, Michael Miller, had pled guilty at a prior time.

Scioto County Common Pleas Judge Mark Kuhn, formerly county prosecutor, presided over the jury trial. Upon the verdict of guilty, Kuhn sentenced Brunner to 36 months in the custody of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, the maximum permitted for this particular robbery.

He also sentenced Brunner to an additional eighteen months for a violation of community control and ran the sentences consecutive to one another for an aggregate sentence of fifty-four months.

Brunner will remain lodged in the Scioto County Jail until his transport to the Ohio penitentiary system.

“I was very pleased with the investigation conducted by the Portsmouth Police Department. Their responsiveness and thoroughness ensured that this verdict could be reached. I was also impressed with the demeanor and professionalism of the staff of the restaurant involved. They kept cool in a scary situation and provided law enforcement with key details that ultimately solved the case. The jury did a very thorough job of reviewing the evidence and I am thankful that we were able to bring justice for the victims in this matter,” Tieman stated.

Formerly assistant Scioto County prosecutor, Tieman last month was named county prosecutor by the Scioto County Board of Commissioners and the central committee of the county Republican Party. He took over for Kuhn after the latter was named to the bench by Ohio Gov. John Kasich. Tieman must run for the county office in the November general election.

