Whitt enters plea of not guilty

Shane Whitt, 40, of Portsmouth, the third individual to be charged with one count of prohibitions concerning companion animals, will have his pretrial hearing on August 17th.

After pleading not guilty during arraignment which took place on the 13th of this month, Whitt is among the first to receive felony charges in Scioto County for prohibitions concerning companion animals since Goddard’s Law went into effect in Ohio in September of 2016.

Given a $10,000 fixed bond, Whitt was charged in connection to the death of “Ruby” a dog which was taken from his care by rescuers and later passed from injuries of neglect. Ruby, a pitbull, died in February of 2017 after months of treatment from veterinarians.

