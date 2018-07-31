Grand Jury issues 22 public indictments

22 public indictments and 1 secret indictments were issued last week by a Scioto County grand jury.

Those indicted are:

PHILLIP R. KILCOYNE, 39, homeless: burglary, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs;

MAURICE L. RAY, 20, Dayton: tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, 2 counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

ILAZAVIUS HARDY, 20,Tampa, Fl., : tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, 2 counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

CRYSTAL BENTLEY, 40, New Boston: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

AMBER R. BECKWITH, 34, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

HALEY SISSEL, 18, Stout: endangering children

DEVOND MARTINUS SMITH, 23, Columbus: 2 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in cocaine 2 counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine;

KEVIN LEE MEADOWS, 52, McDermott: possession of drugs;

LORENTHEA RENATE JONES, 35, Marion: possession of drugs;

LAUREEN R. PRINCE, 54, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

HOPE E. BRICKEY, 30, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

BONNIE LEEANN BLANKENSHIP, 27, West Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, carrying a concealed weapon;

LISA L. DEMINT, 57, Lucasville: 2 counts of possession of drugs, possession of heroin;

NATASHA COOPER, 27, Portsmouth: failure to comply with an order or signal of a police;

ROBERT LITTLEFIELD, 37, Portsmouth: endangering children;

TAMMY S. CARTER, 39, Portsmouth: felonious assault;

DAVID R. SCOTT, 41, Portsmouth: contributing to unruliness or delinquency of a child,tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle;

DONALD RAY COPLEY, JR., 33, Franklin Furnace: 2 counts of breaking and entering, possessing criminal tools;

TAMMY S. CARTER, 39. Portsmouth: felonious assault, tampering with evidence;

YOLANDA R. WHISMAN, 20, Lucasville: failure to appear;

TERESA L. WILLIAMS, 32, Akron: tampering with evidence, 4 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, 4 counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of Marijuana;

OSHONYA V. SPENCER, 40, South Point: tampering with evidence, aggravated trafficking in drugs aggravated possession of drugs.