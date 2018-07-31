Open enrollment for budget plan

COLUMBUS – Columbia Gas of Ohio announced yesterday that enrollment for the 2018 – 2019 Budget Plan is now open.

During the month of August, customers may sign-up for the 2018-2019 Budget Plan by paying the “budget payment” amount on their August bill, going online at ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Budget, or by calling 1-800-344-4077 to speak with a customer service representative. The Budget Plan provides customers with an alternative payment option by spreading winter heating costs throughout a full year.

“Our customers want options when it comes to managing their natural gas bills,” said Dan Creekmur, president, Columbia Gas of Ohio. “The Budget Plan provides our customers with an easy way to budget their monthly natural gas costs and is an affordable alternative bill payment method.”

Once enrolled, a customer will pay the “budget payment” amount listed on their monthly bill from August 2018 to July 2019. The budget payment amount will be the same from month-to-month, eliminating the guesswork when it comes to budgeting monthly finances, and avoiding increased heating costs during the winter season. Accounts are reviewed and adjusted, if needed, for accuracy in August and March.

Each customer’s budget plan amount is calculated on an individual basis by looking at their previous usage rates, 30-year normal weather and the present and estimated cost of natural gas.

The Budget Plan is free and open to all Columbia Gas of Ohio customers.