Two youths arrested after allegedly attacking senior in his backyard

Two juvenile males, both 17, were arrested Saturday for allegedly attacking and attempting to rob a 65-year-old man in his own backyard in Wheelersburg.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini said his office received a 911 call from a resident of 1015 Pinehurst Ave., Wheelersburg, stating two males attacked him while he was doing some yard work. Sheriff’s deputies along with detectives responded to the scene.

A press release did not say what time the incident occurred Saturday.

During a subsequent investigation, deputies said they determined two males had approached the victim while he was cutting grass, wanting to know if he would let them cut his grass. The victim stated later the males came up behind him while he was in the back yard, shoved him into a building and knocked him to the floor.

Once he was on the ground, the two suspects allegedly started hitting and kicking him until one of the suspects grabbed his wallet. The two then ran off.

Officials said the victim suffered multiple bruises and injuries but refused medical treatment.

Sheriff’s office Capt. John W. Murphy stated detectives and deputies were able to collect evidence including statements from neighbors resulting in identification of the two suspects. Deputies Luke Jenkins and Johnathon Walker later located the suspects at 538 Turkey Foot Rd.

One of the pair was detained immediately while the other fled the area on foot upon deputy’s arrival. After searching several locations, deputies located the second suspect and arrested him without further incident.

Presumably because of their age, the sheriff’s office did not release the names of the suspects. The victim’s name also was not made public. Murphy said one of the suspects lives in the Kittle Road area and the other around Haines Road. Both were charged with one count each of robbery, a second-degree felony, through juvenile court.

As of Monday, the sheriff’s office reported the two were sitting in the Ross County Juvenile Detention Center.

Donini stated this is an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to juvenile court on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Det. Kirk Jackson at (740) 351-1093.