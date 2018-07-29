Counseling Center adds Service

The Counseling Center, Inc. Opens Foundations Withdrawal Management Added to Services.

Continuing the health and wellness mission started almost 40 years ago, The Counseling Center, Inc. headquartered in Portsmouth, will soon open Foundations-Withdrawal Management care in their state-of-the-art 40,000sq ft. facility located in Franklin Furnace. The newly re-purposed building will primarily serve the behavioral health needs of Adams, Scioto, and Lawrence County residents, but is open to all who are in need throughout the area. “Withdrawal Management is an ever-present need in our region, and we felt the timing was right to add this aspect of healing to our vast array of services already offered,” stated Andy Albrecht, CEO of The Counseling Center, Inc.

Located in the former STAR Community Justice Center site, once completed in early August, 2018, this newest in a series of projects will employ an additional 12 staff members and serve a growing number of clients each year. The Counseling Center currently employs over 300 local residents and conducts business with over 85 tristate vendors and service providers.

A major commitment from the Adams-Lawrence-Scioto ADAMHS Board was critical to the success of this development and could not have been completed without the board’s assistance. “We would like to thank the ADAMHS Board for their continued partnership with our organization and most importantly for helping us lead the fight against the opioid epidemic in our region.” added Greg Gulker, Director of Business Development.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_Star.jpg