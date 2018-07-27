Waverly man killed in accident

Chillicothe – The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle fatal car crash on Mt Tabor Road, Ross County, Ohio.

Friday morning, at approximately 07:20 A.M., a 2010 Chevy Impala, driven by Gary Payne age 47, of Waverly, Ohio, was traveling northeast on Mt. Tabor Road near Liberty Hill Rd in Ross County. A 2000 International Rumpke trash truck driven by Mathew Reed, age 39 of Frankfort was traveling the same direction on Mt. Tabor Road. The Rumpke vehicle had stopped to collect trash when Mr. Payne’s vehicle struck the back end of the trash truck.

Mr. Payne was flown to Grant Medical Center by Med-Flight. Payne succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Huntington Township Fire & EMS assisted on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.