Emergency blood need remains

The American Red Cross is still in urgent need of blood donations.

Red Cross blood shortage continues as thousands answer the call to give. Keeping that call in mind, locally, they are having a blood drive on Tuesday, at Cornerstone United Methodist Church Gym, 808 Offnere Street in Portsmouth from 12pm. to 7pm.

The Kismet Bratchett family and friends are asking that you come donate blood in her memory. Kismet had Multiple Myeloma and received 22 units of blood during a period of 11 days. She was a very Caring person; loved the community she worked and lived in; and was committed to helping others. She worked for Portsmouth Job and Family Services as a welfare worker. She always put other people’s needs before her won. This blood drive honors her legacy of caring and giving by helping patients in need across the region.

You are asked to bring a photo ID or donor card. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: cornerstone_portsmouth to schedule an appointment.

Come to give blood and they’ll send you a $10 gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane!

Walk ins are always welcome, and the afternoons between 3-5 are one of the best times to come for a walk in.

The American Red Cross, courtesy of Regina E. Boothe Bratton, External Communications Manager, Biomedical Field Marketing and Communications, said in a release to support this great need: Emergency need remains; critical call for type O blood donors to donate now

Thousands of people have responded to the emergency call for blood and platelet donations issued by the American Red Cross in early July. Still, there continues to be an emergency need for donors of all blood types, especially type O, to give now to address a severe blood shortage.

Red Cross blood donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in, and right now there is less than a five-day blood supply on hand. The Red Cross strives to keep a five-day supply of blood to meet the needs of patients and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood products.

“Patients don’t get a summer break from the need for lifesaving treatments, so it is critical that hospitals have access to blood products each and every day,” said Nick Gehrig, communications executive, Red Cross Blood Services. “We sincerely appreciate those who have responded to the call to help save lives, but the emergency need remains. Those who haven’t rolled up a sleeve to give are urged to do so today.”

There is a particular need for type O blood, which plays an important role in ongoing patient care and emergencies. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type and can be given to patients with any Rh-positive blood type. Type O negative is the universal blood type and can be given to any patient. It’s what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations.

In thanks, all those who come to donate blood or platelets July 30 through Aug. 30, 2018, will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give now using the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 26-Aug. 15

KENTUCKY Boyd – Ashland

8/1/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive

8/3/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave

8/4/2018: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Summit-Ironville Fire Department, 252 st rt 716

8/10/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Ashland Town Center, 500 Winchester Ave

8/14/2018: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Members Choice Credit Union, 1401 Central Ave

OHIO Gallia- Gallipolis

8/7/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Gallia County Health Department, 499 Jackson Pike, Suite D

8/15/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Holzer Gallipolis, 100 Jackson Pike

Vinton

8/7/2018: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Ewington CCCU, 176 Ewington Road

Jackson -Jackson

8/8/2018: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Jackson Area YMCA, 594 East Main Street

Oak Hill

8/9/2018: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 205 East Cross Street

Lawrence- Ironton

7/27/2018: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Ohio University Riffe Center, 1804 Liberty Avenue

Pike – Waverly

8/3/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 104 South High Street

Scioto – Portsmouth

7/31/2018: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cornerstone United Method Church 808 Offnere Street

Blood is needed https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_give-blood.jpg Blood is needed Submitted Photos Donate Blood in Memory of Kismet Bratchett https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_kismet.jpg Donate Blood in Memory of Kismet Bratchett Submitted Photos

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928