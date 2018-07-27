Lewis, Childers enter plea of not guilty.

Trista Dawn Lewis and Christian Latham Childers, were each indicted on 28 counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals last month, appeared in court Wednesday morning for arraignment.

The pair, who are among the first to be charged criminally for animal abuse, were both represented by Attorney Rick Faulkner and both entered a plea of not guilty. Lewis and Childers were each given a fixed bond of $10,000 and their pretrial hearing was set for August 23, 2018.

According to Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, both were allowed to sign their own recognizance conditioned upon they were not to have or acquire any pets.