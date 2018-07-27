Grand Jury issues 26 indictments

Indictments on 26 individuals were handed down July 2oth in the Scioto County Grand Jury.

The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office has issued idictmentson the following:

BRYAN SMITH, 28, Beaver: failure to appear;

REBECCA D. JAMES, 40, McDermott: failure to appear;

GARY D. SPARKS, 44, South Shore: failure to appear;

JAMES E. QUEEN, 35, New Boston: failure to appear;

JAMES T. BOOTS, 23, Franklin Furnace: possession of cocaine, OVI;

ROGER R. STEVENS, JR., 44, Stout: domestic violence;

RICHARD FARRIN COLLEY, 29, homeless: grand theft/motor vehicle;

ELLWOOD STALEY, 63, McDermott, Ohio: receiving stolen property;

HAROLD DYER, 36, Portsmouth: possession of drugs, OVI;

CHRISTOPHER S. WOLFE, 36, Portsmouth: 2 Counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments;

BRUCE L. HALL, 42, Sciotoville: felonious assault, domestic violence; 2 counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer;

BRIAN C. CARR, 35, Ravenswood, WV: aggravated possession of drugs;

JEREMY S. BELFORD, 44, Otway: aggravated possession of drugs;

CHARLES WILLIAM HINSON, III, 25,

Wheelersburg: receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, driving under suspension, OVI, 0perating a motor vehicle without being in control of it, violation of seat belt laws;

JAMES COOK, 30, Portsmouth: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs;

JOHN E. SPARKS, 33,

Portsmouth: felonious assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence;

COBRAE K. TOWNSEND, 27, Xenia: receiving stolen property, 2 counts of having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin;

VEDO V. TOWNSEND, 32, Florissant, Mo: receiving stolen property, 2 counts of having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin;

WILLIAM F. BRADLEY, III, 44, New Boston: 4 counts of nonsupport of dependents;

PHILLIP J. SWORDS, 46, Vanceburg Ky.: 2 counts of nonsupport of dependents;

TRAVIS H. HULL, 43, Tollesboro, Ky: nonsupport of dependents,

CHARLES W. JACKSON, 39, Athens: 3 counts of nonsupport of dependents;

CHARLES W. JACKSON, 39, Athens: 3 counts of nonsupport of dependents;

CHARLES W. JACKSON, 39, Athens: 5 counts of nonsupport of dependents;

THOMAS F. GLOCKNER, 52, Portsmouth: nonsupport of dependents;

ROBERT D. MADDEN, JR., 48, Minford: 3 counts of nonsupport of dependents