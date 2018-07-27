Posted on by

Grand Jury issues 26 indictments


Staff Report

Indictments on 26 individuals were handed down July 2oth in the Scioto County Grand Jury.

The Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office has issued idictmentson the following:

BRYAN SMITH, 28, Beaver: failure to appear;

REBECCA D. JAMES, 40, McDermott: failure to appear;

GARY D. SPARKS, 44, South Shore: failure to appear;

JAMES E. QUEEN, 35, New Boston: failure to appear;

JAMES T. BOOTS, 23, Franklin Furnace: possession of cocaine, OVI;

ROGER R. STEVENS, JR., 44, Stout: domestic violence;

RICHARD FARRIN COLLEY, 29, homeless: grand theft/motor vehicle;

ELLWOOD STALEY, 63, McDermott, Ohio: receiving stolen property;

HAROLD DYER, 36, Portsmouth: possession of drugs, OVI;

CHRISTOPHER S. WOLFE, 36, Portsmouth: 2 Counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments;

BRUCE L. HALL, 42, Sciotoville: felonious assault, domestic violence; 2 counts of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer;

BRIAN C. CARR, 35, Ravenswood, WV: aggravated possession of drugs;

JEREMY S. BELFORD, 44, Otway: aggravated possession of drugs;

CHARLES WILLIAM HINSON, III, 25,

Wheelersburg: receiving stolen property, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, driving under suspension, OVI, 0perating a motor vehicle without being in control of it, violation of seat belt laws;

JAMES COOK, 30, Portsmouth: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs;

JOHN E. SPARKS, 33,

Portsmouth: felonious assault, aggravated assault, domestic violence;

COBRAE K. TOWNSEND, 27, Xenia: receiving stolen property, 2 counts of having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin;

VEDO V. TOWNSEND, 32, Florissant, Mo: receiving stolen property, 2 counts of having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin;

WILLIAM F. BRADLEY, III, 44, New Boston: 4 counts of nonsupport of dependents;

PHILLIP J. SWORDS, 46, Vanceburg Ky.: 2 counts of nonsupport of dependents;

TRAVIS H. HULL, 43, Tollesboro, Ky: nonsupport of dependents,

CHARLES W. JACKSON, 39, Athens: 3 counts of nonsupport of dependents;

THOMAS F. GLOCKNER, 52, Portsmouth: nonsupport of dependents;

ROBERT D. MADDEN, JR., 48, Minford: 3 counts of nonsupport of dependents

