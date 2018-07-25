One killed in Lucasville crash

A crash that happened Wednesday morning resulted in one fatality, and with one man sustaining minor injuries.

According to the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident took place at the intersection of U.S 23 and SR348 and SR728 in the early hours of Wednesday morning when Orville Gable, 58, of Lucasville, operating a 2011 BMW motorcycle, was westbound on SR728 and attempted to cross US23 and proceeded westbound on SR348.

Larry Kingrey, 70, of McDermott, driving a 1994 Ford F250, was driving eastbound on SR348 and was attempting to turn left onto US 23.

As Kingrey was making the turn, he collided with Mr. Gable. Both men were transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center. Kingrey sustained minor non-life threating injuries, while Gable, who sustained significant injuries, was pronounced dead after succumbing to injuries while at the hospital.

According to official reports, Kingrey was wearing a seatbelt and Gable was wearing a helmet.

In addition to the Highway Patrol, assistance at the scene was provided by Valley Township EMS and VFD, Portsmouth Ambulance, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

