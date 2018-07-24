Two enter guilty pleas

Scioto County Prosecuting Attorney Shane Tieman announced today that on July 23, 2018, two defendants entered guilty pleas in separate cases.

Brandon Brickey, 43, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, entered a guilty plea to one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth degree felony. Brickey had been indicted for breaking into John’s Auto Sales on Galena Pike in West Portsmouth in early December, 2017, and stealing tools and a welder. Brickey was apprehended by Scioto County Sheriff Deputies just hours after the break-in, at the same time recovering the welder and most of the tools. Brickey will be sentenced by Common Pleas Court Judge Mark Kuhn on August 29, 2018.

In a separate case, Tressie A. Gibson, 37, also of West Portsmouth, entered guilty pleas in two cases involving trafficking and possession of heroin. In one case, Gibson had been arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers for transporting seventy grams of heroin for distribution in Scioto County. The second case, which was investigated by agents of the Southern Ohio (Scioto County) Drug Task Force, involved Gibson making multiple sales of heroin in Portsmouth. Gibson was sentenced by Common Pleas Court Judge Howard Harcha to five years in prison.