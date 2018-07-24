Animals rescued from home Tuesday

The animal hoarding situation that was brought to light after a video documenting the living conditions of the animals was shared via Facebook has had some major updates in the last 24 hours since first reported by the Portsmouth Daily Times.

According to members of the Scioto Area Humane Society, a deputy from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Scioto County Dog Warden made a second visit to the residence on Monday evening, and during this visit the pair were made aware of a dog with visible injuries.

According to rescuers, the dog had an embedded collar and was seized to be vetted that night. The injuries found, called for further investigation of the situation, and lead to the decision being made to allow a rescue to remove the animals from the residence.

Early Tuesday morning officers from the Sheriff’s Office, the Scioto County Dog Warden, members from the Scioto Area Humane Society, Lost and Found Pets, a Humane Agent from Fayette County, and Teresa Landon and volunteers from the Ohio SPCA pulled 30 animals from the home to be taken to Columbus by the SPCA. According to those on site the animals consisted of cats, dogs, and three birds, while many animals seized had fecal matter in their fur, matted hair, and fleas, while some showed more serious signs of neglect. The Ohio SPCA, a 501c3 organization that intercedes on behalf of animals state wide, took in the animals and will see that each animal seized will be vet checked, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. The treatment bills for the animals that were removed from the property are estimated to be $40,000.00 or more, according to the rescue. Those interested in donating can do so by visiting the Ohio SPCA website. The Scioto Area Humane Society, and Lost and Found Pets Scioto are also in need of donations so they can continue to assist with animal aid and ensuring animal welfare. Details on donating to these organizations can be found on their respective Facebook Pages.

Although a majority of the animals were taken from the residence, seven miniature ponies still remain on the property as of Tuesday and their conditions are still being investigated by the Sheriff’s Department. Calls to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department were unanswered as of press time. The Daily Times will continue with the investigation. It is not yet know whether criminal charges will be filed on the property owner.

Ohio SPCA and local groups remove animals https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_rescue6_ne201872415473433.jpg Ohio SPCA and local groups remove animals Submitted Photo https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_rescue5_ne2018724154738726.jpg Submitted Photo The rescue efforts on Tuesday morning were a team effort by many different organizations https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_rescue4_ne2018724154744376.jpg The rescue efforts on Tuesday morning were a team effort by many different organizations Submitted Photo Animals were relocated to columbus by Ohio SPCA https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_rescue3_ne2018724154748139.jpg Animals were relocated to columbus by Ohio SPCA Submitted Photo After rallying together to seek justice for the animals living in unsanitary conditions, rescues came together to remove 30 animals from a residence on Tuesday. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_rescue1_ne2018724154759761.jpg After rallying together to seek justice for the animals living in unsanitary conditions, rescues came together to remove 30 animals from a residence on Tuesday. Submitted Photo One of the 30 animals seized during the rescue. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_rescue2_ne2018724155458851.jpg One of the 30 animals seized during the rescue. Submitted Photo

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

