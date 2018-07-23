Council gives ordinance second reading

The Portsmouth City Council met on Monday night with just one pending piece of legislation. After the reading and disposal of the journal from the regular session of July 9, council proceeded into the legislative portion. The ordinance in question was an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of an additional $50,000 from general fund no. 101 to engineering/construction miscellaneous services accounts number 101.112.5299 to meet the current expenses for 2018. After being discussed briefly by council with some clarification by City Manager, Sam Sutherland, the ordinance was voted by council to receive a second reading.

When the time came for statements from citizens on items not on the agenda, one individual spoke out on what he believed to be injustices regarding a city employee. According to the individual, two employees who worked in the city garage have been terminated, one for a traffic incident, and one for threats made against another employee. According to the individual, all charges for the first employee had been dropped, and he was not offered the same position back, although the second employee, who made threats, is allegedly being considered to return to the open mechanic position.

Following the single statement regarding items not on the agenda, council elected to enter into an executive session along with city manager Sam Sutherland, to discuss possible arbitration.

After returning from a brief executive session, miscellaneous business and reports were made by the City Clerk Diana Ratliff, Sutherland, Mayor Kevin E. Johnson,Solicitor John Haas and Auditor Trent Williams. It was announced by Ratliff that at the time 16 resumes for City Manager had been received.

The meeting concluded with reports from council members, during which councilmen Sean Dunne presented fellow council members with the first potential design plans for a proposed skate park.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

