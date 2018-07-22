One item to receive a second reading at council meeting

Portsmouth City Council is set to meet on Monday evening to tend to regular business matters. On the agenda for the for the meeting is a single ordinance which will be up for a second reading. The ordinance in question, which would authorize the appropriation of an additional $50,000.00 from General Fund No. 101 to Engineering/Construction Miscellaneous Services Account Number 101.112.5299 is needed to meet the current and future expenses for 2018.

While statements and remarks from citizens present in council chambers will be welcomed for both items on and off the agenda, Council members may have updates on issues brought to the attention of council at the previous city meeting. A popular item of concern to those present in council chambers during the July 9 meeting was the current state of Greenlawn Cemetery and its poor upkeep, and council goers may hear the status of this problem addressed during the portion reserved for individual reports.

The City Manager’s conference, which will begin after the adjournment of the City Council meeting, will have items such as the appropriation of funds for new water treatment plant, the re-establishment of a mechanic position, and the creation of victims advocate position. According to correspondence from City Manager Sam Sutherland to members of council, it has been determined that the City needs to reestablish a position of Mechanic 1 to the Garage Division of the Public Service Department, which was removed from the budget for 2018 which has compromised the city fleet and resulted in inordinate amounts of overtime. Sutherland asks that council pass legislation to reestablish the position.

According to remaining legislation, the victims advocate position is requested to be established by the city solicitor, and is mandated due to the adoption of Marcy’s Law as an amcCity municipal building, with the city manager’s conference being held directly after.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932