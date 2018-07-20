Shugert sentenced to prison on sex charges

Boyd Robert Shugert stood in his orange jail issued jumpsuit, with hands shackled in front of him, and apologized to his victims Friday afternoon, shortly before being sentenced to 17 years in prison for various crimes using juveniles in sexually oriented materials and nudity.

Shugert, 24, was sentenced in Scioto County Common Pleas Court Friday after he plead guilty on June 29 to nine felony sex related charges.

According to reports, Shugart was arrested in April after he had contacted a 15 year old boy on Snapchat and offered him $200 for oral sex and nude photos. He arranged to meet with the boy in Rosemount and was arrested without incident.

According to reports from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department, there were several complaints from numerous victims.

Shugert made his plea June 29, on counts 1, 7, 10, 18, 21,25, 26, 27, and 28. In all he plead guilty to three felony 2, three felony 3, two felony 4 and one felony 5 charges.

The charges Shugert plead guilty to last month included, attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented materials or performance, gross sexual imposition, and importuning.

With the plea, Shugert will also be registered as a tier 2 sex offender. He will also face a maximum of five years of post release control.

In addition to the 15 year old, Shugert was also charged with taking nude photographs of minors while they were sleeping and without their knowledge, according to previous reports. He was originally charged with one count each of sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, illegal use of a minor in nude material, and pandering sexual material involving a juvenile.

Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman recommended, a sentence of 17 years in prison, as well as Shugert being registered as a Tier 2 Sex Offender for 25 years following his prison term. In addition, he will have his license to teach revoked. Tieman said the case was “very shocking and outrageous,” saying Shugert had a “breach of trust” with those involved.

Shugert, shortly before being read his sentence, stood and spoke to the court, as well as the victims and their families. “There’s nothing I can say or do to take back what I have done,” Shugert said. “I’m very sorry.”

Shugert said he hopes to take this time “to help as much as I can,” and said he hopes the families will be able to move on with their lives.

