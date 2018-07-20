County roadwork scheduled

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week July 23, 2018 through July 27, 2018 for the Engineer’s Department.

ROAD CLOSURE

Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 3.817 and 4.408 mile markers will be closed Monday, July 23rd from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between Junior Road and Apel Road. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 5.406 and 5.469 mile markers will be closed Tuesday, July 24th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between Oaks Road and State Route 522. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Poplar Fork Road (CR269) in Vernon Township at the 0.223, 0.554 and 0.957 mile markers will be closed Wednesday, July 25th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between State Route 522 and Clinton Iron Furnace Road. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

Poplar Fork Road (CR269) in Vernon Township at the 0.913 and 1.301 mile markers will be closed Thursday, July 26th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between State Route 522 and Clinton Iron Furnace Road. County Engineer’s crew will be installing plastic pipes.

DRAG PATCHING (weather permitting)

Rarden – Hazelbaker Road (CR39) in Rarden Township on Monday, July 23rd and Tuesday, July 24th.

Tick Ridge –Koenig Hill (CR42) in Brush Creek Township on Wednesday, July 25th and Thursday, July 26th.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

MOWING

Sheldon – Cartro Road in Green and Vernon Townships.

Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road in Green Township.

Lick Run –Lyra Road in Porter and Vernon Townships.

Bloom Furnace Road in Bloom Township.

Dry Run – Pond Creek Road in Union and Washington Townships.

Slab Run Road in Washington Township.

Thompson Hill Road in Brush Creek and Union Townships.

Big Spruce – Little Bear Creek Road in Brush Creek and Union Townships.

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT

Mill Road (TR262) in Porter Township at the 0.480 mile marker continues to be closed through Saturday, September 1st. The location of the bridge is near the intersection of Mill Road and Giant Oak Mill Road. Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. is constructing the new bridge.

Mill Road (TR262) in Porter Township will be closed intermittently on Friday, July 27th from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. The location of the closure is between State Route 522/Gallia Pike and the bridge site at the 0.480 mile marker. Kokosing Construction Company, Inc. will be setting concrete box beams.

VETERANS MEMORIAL HIGHWAY IMPACTS

Pershing Avenue (TR1193) in Porter Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture is working on bridge 5 and 6 deck pours/approach slabs, drainage installation, 204/304 placement, paving, median barrier wall and reconstruction of Pershing Avenue and utilities. The location of the construction is east of Slocum Avenue. Local traffic will be detoured to Marne Avenue. Emergency vehicles will be accommodated if necessary.

Lucasville – Minford Road (CR28) in Madison Township continues to have intermittent flagging through Saturday, July 28th. Portsmouth Joint Venture will be utilizing intermittent flagging to allow for construction of bridge B-11. There will be a minimum of one lane of traffic. The location of the flagging is between Flowers – Ison Road (TR381) and Rases Mountain Drive (TR1570).

Shumway Hollow Road (TR234) in Harrison Township continues to be closed through Tuesday, July 31st. Portsmouth Joint Venture closed the road for the purpose of off-road waste hauling.

Morris Lane – Blue Run Road (CR54) in Jefferson Township continues to have intermittent flagging through Saturday, August 25th. The location of the closure is between Flatwood – Fallen Timber Road (CR184) and Blue Run Township Road (TR182). Portsmouth Joint Venture will be using the flagging during the construction of the overhead deck on bridge B-13.

Ohio River Road (CR503) in Porter Township has flagging operations continuing through Saturday, July 28th. The location of the flagging is between State Route 140 and Egbert Street. Portsmouth Joint Venture is doing concrete finishing, concrete sealing and paving. One lane will be maintained at all times and Emergency vehicles will be accommodated.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.