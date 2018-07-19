Boil Advisories issued for Lucasville

Another water boil advisory has been issued for residents of Scioto County, and this time it isn’t for Portsmouth residents but instead the advisory has been issued by Scioto County Regional Water District #1, located in Lucasville. Boil advisories have been issued for the following areas:

Travis Drive ,N. Jackson Street, Essman Sugercamp Road, Tyrell Street, Ritchie Street, Webb Street, Wood Street, State Route 140, Main Street, Bennett Street, Market Street ,McDonald Street, South Jackson Street, Potts Street, Webster Street and Havener Lane

According to the Scioto County Regional Water District #1, the boil orders are issued for at least 48 hours AND until further notice. Customers in the affected areas are advised to boil drinking water for at least 2 minutes to ensure disinfection, and individuals are reminded that Infants and those with immune deficiencies are most susceptible to problems. According to a Water #1 employee, the boil advisories were issued as the result of a leak believed to be on State Route 140.

The Center for Disease Control reminds those effected by boil advisories to take caution and follow proper boiling procedures. Residents in areas under the advisory are reminded of the following:

Wash all fruits and vegetables with boiled water that has cooled or bottled water.

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute before adding food to cook.

Use boiled water when preparing drinks, such as coffee, tea, and lemonade

Wash food preparation surfaces with boiled water

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering.

Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brush teeth with boiled or bottled water. Do not use untreated tap water.

Pets can get some of the same diseases as people. It is a good idea to give them boiled water that has been cooled.

