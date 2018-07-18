Smith named Daily Times Sports Editor

Jacob Smith is in position to lead sports in our community. Recently, Mark Richard, Editor of the The Daily Times and The Community Common in Portsmouth named Smith as the sports editor on his staff.

Smith is from Greenup, Ky. and attended Shawnee State University (SSU). He was editor of the Greenup High School yearbook staff and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science with a Minor in Computer Engineering from SSU.

“I am really excited,” Smith said. “I want to thank the Daily Times for giving me this opportunity.”

Smith said he looks forward to working with local coaches and athletes and to give a voice to the players in our area.

“I welcome Jacob on board as he has the energy and talent to lead our sports department toward future success,” Richard said. “I look forward to working with Jacob toward our vision of increased sports coverage for our community.”

While attending Shawnee State, Smith held management positions, prepping him for his role at the Daily Times. Among his achievements, Smith has several awards, including being on the dean’s list while attending SSU. He also completed two internships, one for a Senate candidacy and the other for a Congressman, before taking the job at the Daily Times.

Being Sports Editor, Smith’s duties will include working with local schools, covering all sporting activities, as well as managing sports reporters who will be covering games as well. Smith said he wants to “make an impact” on the local sports world in his coverage of area athletics. “I think it is imperative for the youth to get their names out there for scholarship opportunities,” Smith said. “Sometimes, the local newspaper is the only avenue they may have to get schools to see their achievements.”

Jacob Smith https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_JACOB1_ne2018718124211796.jpg Jacob Smith