Grand Jury issues 20 indictments

The Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 13 handing out 20 public indictments. The Scioto County Prosecutor’s office issued the idictments as follows:

JONATHAN N. BELLOMY, 43, Portsmouth,: possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin;

RICHARD BENTON, 30, Dayton: having weapons while under disability; possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin;

JOSEPH F. SMITH, 28, Dayton: having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin;

AMANDA M. JARRELLS, 35, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools; trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin;

RYAN S. BEVARD, 34, Oak Hill: aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

TROY R. POTTS, 37,

South Webster: failure to appear;

KAITLYN MAE BRYAN, 19, Portsmouth: failure to appear;

BENJAMIN E. CARR, 24, New Boston: two counts of aggravated possession of drugs;

DANIEL T. BRANT, 42, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs;

ANGELINA WRIGHT, 25, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs;

GERALD V. SPARKS, 35, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

JAMES SCOTT MULLINS, 28, Portsmouth: falsification;

TIMOTHY L. CARVER, JR., 46,

Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

GEORGE B. JEWELL, JR., 36,

Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs;

JEREMY E. KING, 23, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana;

CHRISTOPHER S. MILLS, 36, Beaver: falsification, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments;

TRACY L. STEVENS, 51, Portsmouth: burglary, theft/elderly;

JOSEPH W. BARNETT, 21, Sciotoville: three counts of rape;

CHELSEA FORINASH, 25, Barboursville, W.Va: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs;

MARTICE J. FOY, 25,

Ashland, Ky: aggravated trafficking in drugs,aggravated possession of drugs.