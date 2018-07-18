Posted on by

Grand Jury issues 20 indictments


By Ivy Potter

The Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 13 handing out 20 public indictments. The Scioto County Prosecutor’s office issued the idictments as follows:

JONATHAN N. BELLOMY, 43, Portsmouth,: possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin;

RICHARD BENTON, 30, Dayton: having weapons while under disability; possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin;

JOSEPH F. SMITH, 28, Dayton: having weapons while under disability, possessing criminal tools, trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin;

AMANDA M. JARRELLS, 35, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools; trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin;

RYAN S. BEVARD, 34, Oak Hill: aggravated possession of drugs, three counts of possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

TROY R. POTTS, 37,

South Webster: failure to appear;

KAITLYN MAE BRYAN, 19, Portsmouth: failure to appear;

BENJAMIN E. CARR, 24, New Boston: two counts of aggravated possession of drugs;

DANIEL T. BRANT, 42, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs;

ANGELINA WRIGHT, 25, Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs;

GERALD V. SPARKS, 35, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

JAMES SCOTT MULLINS, 28, Portsmouth: falsification;

TIMOTHY L. CARVER, JR., 46,

Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

GEORGE B. JEWELL, JR., 36,

Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs;

JEREMY E. KING, 23, Portsmouth: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of marijuana;

CHRISTOPHER S. MILLS, 36, Beaver: falsification, possession of heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments;

TRACY L. STEVENS, 51, Portsmouth: burglary, theft/elderly;

JOSEPH W. BARNETT, 21, Sciotoville: three counts of rape;

CHELSEA FORINASH, 25, Barboursville, W.Va: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs;

MARTICE J. FOY, 25,

Ashland, Ky: aggravated trafficking in drugs,aggravated possession of drugs.

