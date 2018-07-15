OSU Extension receives grant

Portsmouth, Ohio— Ohio State University Extension, Scioto County is pleased to announce that it has received $71,170 from the Cardinal Health Foundation’s Generation Rx Prescription Drug Misuse Prevention Education for the Youth grant program.

The RxMAP Prescription Medication Abuse Program will be utilized to educate elementary and middle school students and family members about the ill effects and long term negative consequences of using and abusing prescription medications that are not specifically prescribed to oneself . Four schools will be impacted by the grant money successfully awarded to the OSU Extension office in Scioto County. These schools include Northwest Elementary Schools, Northwest Middle School, Bloom-Vernon Elementary School and South Point Middle School.

The Extension Office will also be incorporating the services of the Scioto Juvenile Court, Kroger Pharmacists OSU Extension Lawrence County to provide educational assistance and resources . Other groups included in the grant implementation will include trusted adults, teachers, administrators, guidance counselors and 4-H Teens /Mentors. The main educational pieces will be provided by the four Extension Educators located at the OSU Extension office,Treva Williams, Jo Williams, Josie Brodt-Evans, Rachel Fraley and Dennis DeCamp.

“OSU Extension in Scioto County is excited to be able to obtain the financial resources to assist in educating families in our area about the misuse of prescription medication in Scioto and Lawrence counties,” stated Dennis DeCamp, Family Consumer Science Educator in Scioto County. “The primary goals of the grant are taking medication exactly how it is prescribed and never share medications, always store prescriptions drugs in locked and secure locations and promote safe medication practices.”

OSU Extension Scioto County was one of more than 40 organizations across Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia to receive a prevention education grant from the Cardinal Health Foundation. As part of Cardinal Health’s Opioid Action Program, the Prescription Drug Misuse Prevention Education for Youth grants are designed to expand medication safety education for thousands of students in K-12 schools and universities, using Generation Rx educational materials. Over the next year, each of the recipient organizations will engage students and parents in these interactive prevention education sessions, and meet regularly with each other in a learning collaborative to share their progress, lessons learned and best practices. The collaborative will be led by prevention education experts from The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy.

“All of the organizations selected for funding share our goal of turning the tide on the opioid epidemic,” said Jessie Cannon, Vice President of Community Relations at Cardinal Health. “Ultimately, we expect our grantees to learn from each other—and we will learn from them. As they develop best practices, our goal is to spread this work throughout the country, and foster solutions to this complex public health crisis.”

Ohio State University Extension is a multi-faceted organization that addresses both urban and rural social and economic issues and works to enhance and sustain the environment and quality of place in Ohio. They also emphasizes youth development and leadership, helping to provide the next generation of new economy workers and leaders and has a track record of applying technology to agricultural production. Finally, OSU Extension enhances marketing and productivity to help Ohio compete in the highly competitive, global marketplace.