Miss Green cares about the heart

Having a ‘Big Heart’ makes many people think of someone who cares about others and Taylah Deerfield, Miss Green is one of those special people, who cares deeply for others. Not only that, she chose as her platform, Dancing Hearts, choosing this for those babies and children, who struggle with heart problems.

‘Dancing Hearts’ was an event that was working with Zumba. Deerfield says, “what that is, is they mix International music with Latin music and they put together a dance basically to make you loose weight, it’s basically a heart healthy event. I was raising money for congenital heart disease. There was actually this little boy that I came across a GoFundMe page, he wasn’t even a month old yet, but it said, ‘help baby Miles with heart issues.’ I got to reading it and the little baby was actually the baby of a Green alumni, I actually knew the kid and I didn’t even know it at the beginning. So, I chose to give the money that I raised from my event, to Miles and his family. And, I also collected donation items for the Ronald McDonald House.”

Deerfield told of her personal story about her brother and how this all became so important to her. “When my mom was 22 years old, she had my brother and he was born with congenital heart disease, it means his heart wasn’t working correctly, his heart valve was too narrow, so they had to go in and add a heart balloon to open it back up for him, so that’s why I chose this platform. Whenever he was three months old, he had to have surgery so my mom, of course didn’t leave my brother at all. I actually wasn’t born at the time, my family stayed up in the Ronald McDonald House. I always wanted to give back to that, because it means a lot to me, because, my brother, he is my best friend. My brother is 19 now, eventually he will have to get a new balloon put in, but for now he is fine. He has been in sports his entire life. He’s actually, they call him a ‘miracle baby’ because how his heart would work, it wasn’t like everybody else. He was never behind, he was always the leader. At times, I think it would be hard, if I didn’t have him.”

Deerfield’s event was on May 15th at 6:00 pm, she says,”I printed a Facebook page and invited people to it, but on the day of my event, there were a lot of people who couldn’t come because we had our SOC game, but it was actually a good turnout. It surprised me. There were like elderly people there and young people there and the older people did better than the young ones, they didn’t leave at all during the time. For the event, the admission fee was $10.00, and all the proceeds were to go to Miles. They could also bring in donations for the Ronald McDonald House that night. I actually collected 4 different totes of things. I had like 20 to 30 blankets, a lady from our church made them for me and I took them all up there just recently. Whenever I walked in to the Ronald McDonald house, they were like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ They really didn’t know what River Days was all about, I explained it to them. They were shocked that I’m so young. I feel like that now I’m in River Days, I never really had a chance to do things for people, but now that I have this, I just want to keep helping people. It’s so exciting to go help people.”

Deerfield says, “I went and seen baby Miles, he was in ICU at Children’s Hospital in Columbus, but is now out of it. He is now three months old. Miles’ parents (Keeley Wescott and Caleb Lewis) and the grandparents were excited about me being there. I actually got a homemade quilt made for Miles and they had made a picture frame of Miles and the quilt in his room. His mom, Keeley and I have been in contact for awhile now, she sends me photos and things.”

Deerfield said about being Miss Green, “My mom is definitely my biggest supporter. My music genre for my float, is Techno. We have looked at things and haven’t narrowed everything down. We are trying to figure out a way to make it ‘pop’ because the parade is not at night. There’s a lady from Green, Keva Jenkins, who is painting a mural on the float. She is always willing to help. She actually drew and painted this picture that I raffled off at my event and made quite a bit on it.”

For Deerfield’s future aspirations she says, “I have looked into going in the Air Force when I graduate, and possibly be a Forensic Scientist, but I can’t really stay around here, because the schooling, I can start here, but would have to go away after a year or two. I really will probably go in the Air Force, because of the traveling and things. I love living in the ‘Furnace’ (Franklin Furnace), you know everyone, there is only about 30 of us in the graduating class. If I do go away, I’ll probably come back. I want to travel. I can go anywhere and find friends.”

When she was running for Miss Green, Deerfield said she had to compete against one of her best friends and that it was hard. She said when they were making the announcement, she was saying in her head, “Call her name, call her name,” because she didn’t want to hurt her. “I couldn’t go up to her and say anything, because she was so upset.” She said she tries to involve her in anything she can, so as to not make it so bad. Deerfield says that because her school is so small, everyone in her class are close, it doesn’t matter who you are. She said that one of her teachers, Erika Merrill, who teaches College Readiness, has been helping her so much and that she and Merrill are working on making her shirts for River Days. As for being Miss Green, she said she loves it and has enjoyed meeting and working with the other girls. She said she has become close to both Molly Downey and Molly Taylor, and also Baylee Martin. “I love people that are fun and true to themselves,” said Deerfield.

When asked about things she does during the school year, she said she does Service Learning, Paw-Mart, which is the school’s store, where they make Bobcat attire that students can purchase. Deerfield said she loves working at Paw-Mart, because she loves designing things. She even looked into Interior Design for a future prospect.

Taylah Deerfield seems to have that ‘Big Heart’ and continually mentioned how she wants to continue doing things like what she did for her platform reaching out and helping others, even when Miss River Days is over. As if to continue what has been said several times during the Miss River Days’ interviews, Deerfield is one of those special young ladies that is unselfish and much deserving of the title, making the judges decision, extremely tough again. Good Luck, Miss Green.

Taylah Deerfield(R) with Miles and his mother, Keely Wescott, at Children's Hospital
Miss Green, Taylah Deerfield at her Zumba event

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

