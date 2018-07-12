Two men arrested for theft of motor vehicles

Two men have been arrested for the theft of three vehicles that were stolen earlier this week.

Richard Colley, 29, and Michael Perdue, 27, were both arrested in connection with the theft of a black 2017 Dodge Ram pickup stolen from Tires R Us, a blue Ford F-150 stolen from Family Dollar in Otway, and a white Chevy Silverado stolen from Goodies Auto Sales.

On Sunday, the vehicle taken from Tires R Us was reported as stolen, with the other two vehicles being reported the following day, Monday. Later on Monday, Deputy Daniel Thompson obtained information that a truck matching the description of the white Chevy Silverado truck stolen from Goodies Auto Sales was seen at 1705 Dry Run Road West Portsmouth. Thompson along with Deputy Shawn Brammer responded to this location and detained two suspects for questioning without incident that resulted in recovering two of the stolen trucks.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that on Tuesday detectives were able to locate another stolen truck that had been stolen on July 9, from Family dollar located on State Route 73 Otway.

Of the two men arrested, Richard Colley was charged with 3 counts of theft of a motor vehicle a felony of the 4th degree and is currently being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $15,000 bond. The other man, Michael Perdue age 27 of 228 Main street West Portsmouth Ohio, was charged with one count of theft of a motor vehicle a felony of the 4th degree and one count of receiving stolen property a felony of the 4th degree and is being held in the Scioto County jail on a $10,000 bond. Both subjects were scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Sheriff Donini stated this is an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the Scioto County Grand jury on a later date. If anyone has any information regarding this case you should Contact Detective Adam Giles at 354-7316. All calls will be kept confidential.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that the quick arrest and recovery of the stolen vehicles was the direct result of the quick response joint effort investigation involving several deputies and detectives, along with the general public.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_Purdue_ne201871213345575.jpg Courtesy photo

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932