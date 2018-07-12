At approximately 7:28 pm Tuesday, officers of the Portsmouth Police Department, assigned to a Target Enforcement Detail, were called to the Kendall Heights apartment complex at 17th and Kendall about a male in the complex with a handgun. Upon entering the complex, a large group of people ran from arriving officers. The group ran into the back door of 2409 17th st. Apt. D. The resident of that apartment was outside and advised officers that she had no idea who ran into her apartment. The resident gave officers consent to enter and search her apartment.

Officers made entry into the apartment and located 3 people inside. Upon further consent search of the apartment, officers located a large amount of cash in an upstairs closet. Officers also located several false containers that were used to conceal narcotics. In those containers, officers found approximately 36 grams of cocaine and approximately 59 grams of heroin. There were additional suspected narcotics found for a total weight of approximately 136 grams.

All suspect narcotics will be sent to the bureau of criminal investigations and identification for further analysis. Arrested from the apartment were:

1. Ashley Romine of Sunrise Ave. Portsmouth, charged with 2 counts of possession of drugs felony 1 and felony 2.

2. Christopher Craft of 5th St. Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear.

3. Carson Craft of summit st. Portsmouth, charged with failure to appear.

All suspects were arrested, processed, and lodged in the Scioto County Jail. Additional charges will be considered when the case is presented to the Scioto County Grand Jury.

Anyone with information about this case or other drug tips are encouraged to contact the drug hotline at 740-354-drug or contacting the Portsmouth Police Department at 740-353-4101

Ashley Romine https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_Ashley-Romine.jpg Ashley Romine Drug paraphernalia from bust https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_Yeti.jpg Drug paraphernalia from bust Drug paraphernalia hidden in lint roller https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_roller.jpg Drug paraphernalia hidden in lint roller Carson Craft https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_wifebeater.jpg Carson Craft Christopher Craft https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_gingersnap.jpg Christopher Craft