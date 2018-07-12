New Boston Council hires new firefighter

Due to last week’s fireworks, the first meeting of July for the New Boston Village Council was held Tuesday with five members in attendance, absent was Mr. Dan Fetty.

The meeting was called to order by Mayor, Junior Williams. The public was given a chance to speak to the board. Bruce Rape, from Strand Construction gave an update to the sewer project and said there were to be bids advertised for Phase 7 on West Avenue in August.

Williams commented on the Fourth of July fireworks held in New Boston. He said that all went seemingly well. and that it had been somewhere between 40 and 50 years, since the village had set off fireworks on the Fourth of July. During the meeting, when each council member was giving their reports, they each had nothing but good things to say about the fireworks. Councilman Ryan Ottney mentioned that he had received several comments about them from the public. Several members mentioned what a great time to spend with family.

Chris Davis, Fire Chief, recommended that Gabe Miller, be hired for the position of Firefighter I, for the New Boston Fire Department. Miller will serve a one (1) year probationary period from his first day of employment. The board members discussed with Miller and following, they recommended that he be hired. The vote was unanimous.

Village Administrator, Steve Hamilton spoke on what was happening with FEMA and that they only had a few more things to go over with them and hopes things will be wrapped up very soon, so the board can pay the people who are needing payment from the time of the flood. They especially wanted to get the payment to Motorson for the pumps.

Council had 1st Reading of an ordinance appropriating amounts in various funds of the village and declaring an emergency. The board made a motion to suspend the rules and voted to approve the ordinance.

Council also, had the 3rd Reading of an ordinance adopting the budget for the Village of New Boston for the fiscal year 2019. The board voted to approve and adopt the budget.

In discussion with Mr. Mills and the board, it was decided that an ordinance needed to be brought before the board at the next meeting about the blocked vision for traffic on the South side of Spruce and that something needs to be done to rectify the problem. There was a motion and it was seconded and voted upon with all in favor.

The next New Boston Council meeting will be held next July 17, at 6:30 at the New Boston Community Center building.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins 740-353-3101 ext. 1928

