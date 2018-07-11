30 indictments issued in Grand Jury

Scioto Cou nty Prosecuting Attorney Mark E. Kuhn announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 6 and returned 30 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

CORY WILLIAM CANTRELL, 19, of Franklin Furnace: failure to appear;

RICKEY A. JAMES, 55, of Portsmouth: aggravated trafficking in drugs, 2 counts of trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, 2 counts of possession of drugs;

PHILLIP R. KILCOYNE, 38, 0f Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

JASON McCLEESE, 43, of Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine;

STEPHANIE HUNT, 56, West Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine;

MICHAEL R. RIDEOUT, 35, of Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

BRANDY JAY FITZPATRICK, 32, address Unknown: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs;

CHANDLER M. BAILEY, 19, of Lucasville: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs;

GABBRIELLE BROWNING, 18, of West Portsmouth: vandalism;

CLARENCE EUGENE MALONE, 25, of Portsmouth: vandalism;

JOHNNIE P. RABY, 67, of Minford: receiving stolen property;

JASON L. RABY, 35, of Minford: receiving stolen property;

SCOTT L. BRADLEY, 42, of Wheelersburg: grand theft;

TIMOTHY L. BOGGS, of Wheelersburg: safecracking, grand theft, possessing criminal tools;

JESSE R. HOWARD, 32, of Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs;

JACOB A. BENTLEY, 35, of Garrison, Ky: obstructing official business, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

JESSY R. STUMBO, 28, of Minford: theft;

JACOB MICHAEL TACKETT, 24, of South Webster: burglary, receiving stolen property;

HEATHER ANN REILLY, 24, of South Webster: burglary, receiving stolen property;

JACOB MICHAEL TACKETT, 24, of South Webster: breaking and entering;

HEATHER ANN REILLY, 24, of South Webster: breaking and entering;

DEVIN KRITZWISER, 25, of Portsmouth: grand theft/motor vehicle;

BRITTANY N. THOMPSON, 23, of Lucasville: 2 counts of grand theft/firearm;

MATTHEW RANDAL CLARK, 29, of Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

BARNEY PHILLIPS, 36, of Portsmouth: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, 2 counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs;

DIAMOND C. SMITH, 23, of Dayton: tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine;

TATUM L. COLDREN, 18, of Thurston: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

JOHN W. SEIBERT, 46, of Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs;

CHAD ALBERT MASON, 31, of Sciotoville: aggravated possession of drugs;

JABEZ S. DURHAM, 21, of New Boston: carrying a concealed weapon.