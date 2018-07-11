Posted on by

30 indictments issued in Grand Jury


Staff Report

Scioto Cou nty Prosecuting Attorney Mark E. Kuhn announced the May term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on July 6 and returned 30 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

CORY WILLIAM CANTRELL, 19, of Franklin Furnace: failure to appear;

RICKEY A. JAMES, 55, of Portsmouth: aggravated trafficking in drugs, 2 counts of trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, 2 counts of possession of drugs;

PHILLIP R. KILCOYNE, 38, 0f Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

JASON McCLEESE, 43, of Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine;

STEPHANIE HUNT, 56, West Portsmouth: tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine;

MICHAEL R. RIDEOUT, 35, of Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

BRANDY JAY FITZPATRICK, 32, address Unknown: aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs;

CHANDLER M. BAILEY, 19, of Lucasville: possessing criminal tools, aggravated possession of drugs;

GABBRIELLE BROWNING, 18, of West Portsmouth: vandalism;

CLARENCE EUGENE MALONE, 25, of Portsmouth: vandalism;

JOHNNIE P. RABY, 67, of Minford: receiving stolen property;

JASON L. RABY, 35, of Minford: receiving stolen property;

SCOTT L. BRADLEY, 42, of Wheelersburg: grand theft;

TIMOTHY L. BOGGS, of Wheelersburg: safecracking, grand theft, possessing criminal tools;

JESSE R. HOWARD, 32, of Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs;

JACOB A. BENTLEY, 35, of Garrison, Ky: obstructing official business, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

JESSY R. STUMBO, 28, of Minford: theft;

JACOB MICHAEL TACKETT, 24, of South Webster: burglary, receiving stolen property;

HEATHER ANN REILLY, 24, of South Webster: burglary, receiving stolen property;

JACOB MICHAEL TACKETT, 24, of South Webster: breaking and entering;

HEATHER ANN REILLY, 24, of South Webster: breaking and entering;

DEVIN KRITZWISER, 25, of Portsmouth: grand theft/motor vehicle;

BRITTANY N. THOMPSON, 23, of Lucasville: 2 counts of grand theft/firearm;

MATTHEW RANDAL CLARK, 29, of Portsmouth: aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments;

BARNEY PHILLIPS, 36, of Portsmouth: illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, 2 counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs;

DIAMOND C. SMITH, 23, of Dayton: tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine;

TATUM L. COLDREN, 18, of Thurston: aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia;

JOHN W. SEIBERT, 46, of Lucasville: aggravated possession of drugs;

CHAD ALBERT MASON, 31, of Sciotoville: aggravated possession of drugs;

JABEZ S. DURHAM, 21, of New Boston: carrying a concealed weapon.

