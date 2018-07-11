Business suffers extensive damage after fire

The scorching summer heat was not the only thing blazing today, as a local business caught fire on the Scioto Trail in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at Fitzgerald Auto Sales Wednesday afternoon, around 2 p.m. According to Portsmouth Fire Department’s Lt. Tony Hamilton, the fire was an accidental fire, in which a car that was being worked on ignited.

Seven firefighters from the Portsmouth Fire Department responded to the business located at 2537 Scioto Trail, and battled the fire for just under an hour according to Hamilton. As the fire was combatted by members of the Portsmouth Fire Department, the southbound lanes of U.S 23 were shut down, causing a temporary congestion in traffic.

The result of the accidental fire at the auto sales location was an extensive amount of heat and smoke damage sustained inside the building, however no one was harmed. According to witnesses, no vehicles on the lot of the business appeared to be damaged as a result of the fire.

Fitzgerald Auto Sales, which has been in business since 2005 according to their Facebook page, will presumably have to assess the damage caused by the fire in the upcoming days in order to determine how the business will move forward.

Firefighters battled a blaze at Fitzgerald Auto Sales Wednesday afternoon. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2018/07/web1_fitzgerald_ne2018711144559250-1.jpg Firefighters battled a blaze at Fitzgerald Auto Sales Wednesday afternoon.