Junior Furnace – Powellsville Road in Green Township will have one lane restriction on Friday, July 13th from 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Green Local Schools is having a tree trimming service to trim trees along the road. The location of the lane restriction is between Gallia Pike and Back Road.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.