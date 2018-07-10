Portsmouth, OH – All former atomic workers, including former A-Plant workers, are invited to attend an Atomic Hero BBQ in their honor, hosted by Nuclear Care Partners.More than 25,000 former atomic workers in Ohio served the country’s defense by working in the nuclear weapons development industry. To honor them, Nuclear Care Partners is hosting an Atomic Hero BBQ. At the event, former workers will have the opportunity to visit with workers from other atomic worksites, ask questions about EEOICPA benefits in a fun and casual environment, and meet Nuclear Care Partners staff.The Atomic Hero BBQ is free to attend for any former atomic workers and their family members. The BBQ will be held on July 24, from 12 – 2 p.m. at Earl Thomas Conley Riverside Park; located at 15888 US Highway 52 in West Portsmouth, Ohio. There will be free lunch, door prizes, and a cornhole tournament. Former workers can RSVP to the event by calling 740-250-2888.

“I know former A-Plant workers who are really looking forward to attending this event and reminiscing about their days working at the site.” said Bruce Anderson, Community Outreach Manager at Nuclear Care Partners. “We are hosting this event to honor those workers, give them an opportunity to see each other again, and we want them to know we are here for them as a resource.”

Nuclear Care Partners provides EEOICPA benefits guidance and no-cost in home care to former atomic workers who have developed serious illnesses due to radiation and toxic exposure they endured in the workplace. Founded in 2011, Nuclear Care Partners serves hundreds of former atomic workers across the nation. Nuclear Care Partners is the only licensed medical provider enrolled in the Department of Labor program to receive accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC).

“Nuclear Care Partners was founded by two nurses who wanted to make a difference in the lives of former nuclear workers and provide them with quality care,” said Anderson. “It is incredible that Nuclear Care Partners is the only ACHC accredited home care provider for former atomic workers. It shows our commitment to providing the highest level of care.”

About the EEOICPA

The Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act (EEOICPA) was created to compensate and provide health care benefits for individuals who worked in nuclear weapons production and developed serious illnesses as a result of occupational exposure to radiation and toxic chemicals.