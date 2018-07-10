Kings Daughters one of the best for heart surgery

ASHLAND, Ky. – King’s Daughters open-heart surgery program has been recognized as one of the top heart surgery programs in the U.S. in the July 2018 edition of Consumer Reports magazine.

King’s Daughters cardiothoracic surgeons Robert Fried, M.D., Eric Bronstein, M.D., and Juan Bastidas, M.D., lead the program. The Consumer Reports recognition is based upon data collected by Society of Thoracic Surgeons for the period of July 1, 2016 through June 30, 2017.

King’s Daughters is one of only two hospitals in Kentucky, and the only hospital in the tri-state area, to earn the recognition. Participating in the STS database is voluntary. Not all hospitals agree to make their data public, as King’s Daughters does.

The STS Adult Cardiac Surgery Database includes more than 4 million surgical records and covers about 90 percent of the more than 1,100 surgical groups in the U.S. that perform cardiac surgery.

King’s Daughters three-star rating from STS reflects the hospital’s performance in isolated CABG surgery. It is a composite of four measures:

Survival: Percentage of patients who leave the hospital and survive at least 30 days after surgery;

Complications: Percentage of patients who avoid the most serious complications, including needing a second operation, developing a deep chest infection, suffering a stroke or kidney failure, or requiring prolonged ventilation;

Best surgical technique: Percentage of patients who receive at least one graft from an internal mammary artery, which improves survival; and

The right drugs: Percentage of patients who receive beta blockers before and after surgery to control blood pressure and heart rhythm, aspirin or similar drugs to prevent blood clots, and a drug to lower cholesterol.

“Our open-heart surgery program has a long record of stellar performance,” noted Kristie Whitlatch, King’s Daughters CEO, “achieving a three-star rating in bypass surgery every year for more than 10 years.”

For more information on the Consumer Reports recognition, please visit CR.org.