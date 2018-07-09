Council passes 7 ordinances

Members of council and Portsmouth citizens alike gathered on Monday evening for the regularly scheduled Portsmouth City Council meeting. The meeting began with the reading and disposing of the journal of the regular session meeting on June 25, before statements by citizens on items that were present on the agenda were welcomed, although no remarks were made. Diving into the legislative portion of the evening, both items set to receive a third reading were passed, as well as both items that were set to receive a second reading, passed as emergency legislation. The ordinance dealing with section 169.02 b of the codified ordinances of the city and vacation time, which according to Councilwoman Jo Anne Aeh “had no impact on the public” was waived of the three reading rule and passed by council. Item 7f, which which was an amendment to Section 169.06 of the codified ordinaces of the city opened up some debate between Auditor Trent Williams and Solicitor John Haas. According to Williams, phrasing in the proposed ordinance did not match up to the original contract, and the item was tabled by council.

After visiting the next issue, item 7g and allowing it to receive a first reading, council revisited the tabled 7f and altered the phrasing of the ordinance to match the contracts. The ordinance was passed with all council members in favor.

In the section of the meeting reserved for statements regarding items not on the meeting agenda, a conversation about disaster relief and news broadcast systems was presented to council, as well as several complaints regarding the upkeep of Green lawn cemetery.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

